emmerdale’s-jonathan-wrather-reveals-pierce-‘might-not-be’-graham’s-killer-in-this-morning-chat

Soaps sure do like to keep us guessing, and it seems nothing in Emmerdale is certain at the moment if actor Jonathan Wrather is to be believed.

The star plays returning Pierce Harris, who last night (Thursday January 23) viewers saw seemingly bump off Graham Foster when he hit him over the head from behind.

With the soap immediately tweeting that: “Pierce killed Graham!” it seemed like a done deal.

EXCLUSIVE: #WhoKilledGraham – Pierce Killed Graham! Jonathan Wrather fills us in on his killer return to #Emmerdale Voted yet? https://t.co/4Iz9EoDdVW pic.twitter.com/g85qplAhfZ — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) January 23, 2020

Read more: Emmerdale confirms special flashback episode between Graham and Pierce

But appearing alongside Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning today (Friday January 24), Jonathan confessed there might be even more twists ahead…

When Ruth asked if fans were feeling a bit disgruntled after Pierce wasn’t one of the named suspects, Jonathan replied: “Do you think people feel a little duped?”

He then teased: “But it still could be any of those contenders, we still don’t know… Just because you’ve seen me, we don’t know…”

Jonathan teased there could be more huge twists to come (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Pierce’s reasons for ‘killing’ Graham, Jonathan revealed: “He’s on a crusade to save Rhona from Graham.”

But it still could be any of those contenders, we still don’t know.

After admitting he couldn’t reveal how long he was back for as it would give too much away, Jonathan said: “Everyone should be worried, they should be watching their backs.

“Pierce has something to prove, he has something in mind.

“There’s a logic to everything Pierce does, it’s a skewed logic, but he’s very intent on rescuing Rhona from someone who’s violent and dangerous, he feels this is how he can repent and this is what he can do.”

But it doesn’t seem to us that Pierce has really changed at all…

Pierce bludgeoned Graham over the head (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: 6 questions we need answering about Graham’s murder

After a week of telling the story of Graham’s final day from the point of view of each of the suspects, fans were stunned when it turned out that none of them were responsible.

Having built up Kim Tate, Al Chapman, Jai Sharma, Charity Dingle, Jamie and Andrea Tate, and Marlon Dingle as possible contenders, it came of something of a shock when Pierce emerged from the foggy dark woods.

But is anyone else in danger now?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story