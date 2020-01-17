emmerdale’s-james-moore-reveals-fears-he-wouldn’t-be-able-to-get-latest-tattoo-due-to-disability

James Moore, who plays Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale, has unveiled his latest tattoo and admitted he had feared he wouldn’t be able to get it done due to his disability.

The actor posted his new ink on his Instagram page.

James captioned the picture: “Thanks @mr_royce_tattoo for this piece on my arm today.

“It’s a cover up, and I had a piece for years that I worried I’d never be able to get rid of, because my disability causes involuntary movements and spasms, and I was so worried about shaking and messing it up.

“Luckily I have a great artist who can work around my movements and twitches, and I’m really in love with this piece.”

His Emmerdale co-star Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton, commented: “Nice one mate.”

One fan wrote: “That’s so awesome!”

A second said: “Stunning.”

Luckily I have a great artist who can work around my movements and twitches.

James has Ataxic cerebral palsy, which is a developmental disorder that affects motor function and can cause problems with balance and coordination.

James plays Ryan in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers convinced Pierce Harris will kill Graham Foster

Back in November 2019, James was pulled over for drink driving when an onlooker mistook his cerebral palsy for being drunk.

James is the first actor with ataxic cerebral palsy to be a permanent cast member in Emmerdale.

Currently his alter ego has started working for Kim Tate at the Hawkford Outdoor Pursuit centre after helping them improve their disabled facilities.

Ryan, who was given access to the work accounts, soon noticed money was going out of Kim’s account and into Graham’s.

Ryan has been helping Graham take money from Kims account (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers express concerns for Andrea’s health as she appears to have long-lasting cold

In exchange for 10% of the money, Ryan offered to cover Graham’s tracks, making it harder for anyone to trace.

But what will Kim do if she finds out Graham has been taking money and Ryan has been helping?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!