emmerdale’s-james-moore-and-girlfriend-sophie-celebrate-six-months-together

James Moore, who plays Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale, has shared sweet photos with his girlfriend Sophie as they celebrate six months together.

James posted the pictures to his Instagram account.

He captioned the post: A gorgeous night out, stunning light displays and an amazing person.

“Can’t believe it’s been six months already.

“I feel so blessed to have you and so thankful for all the incredible adventures we’ve had and will continue to have in 2020 and beyond. I love you.”

Fans rushed to wish the couple a Happy New Year.

One wrote: “Aww Happy New Year James and Sophie.”

A second commented: “Happy New Year xx.”

The actor often marks special occasions with Sophie on social media.

Back in October, he shared photos with her as she graduated university.

Meanwhile, James has been busy filming on Emmerdale.

James plays Charity’s son Ryan (Credit: ITV)

He joined the soap in 2018 as Charity Dingle’s long-lost son Ryan, who she believed had died at birth.

Charity ran away from the hospital with no idea that Ryan had survived. He was then raised by midwife Irene Stocks.

After Charity found out the truth, she tracked down Ryan, and despite a rocky start, he soon became a part of the Dingle family.

Ryan celebrated his birthday with his Dingle family members (Credit: ITV Hub)

Over the New Year, family and friends celebrated Ryan’s birthday.

Charity had everyone pretend they had forgotten and, whilst they set up the party, she instructed girlfriend Vanessa to distract Ryan.

However, they both ended up getting very drunk, resulting in Ryan being sick in the Woolpack.

