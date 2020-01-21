Emmerdale’s Jai has blood on his hands – has he framed himself for Graham’s murder?

As Emmerdale’s murder mystery rumbled on, all eyes are on Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) after Tuesday evening, as he was sent right to the top of the suspect list.

It was the opening of Hawkfield Outdoor Pursuits and Jai was incredibly stressed – especially when he saw there was no queue of kids waiting to get in.

He turned to drugs to help him get through the day, but with Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder on the horizon, it was probably the worst thing he could have done.

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) used her social media connections and managed to get parents to bring their bored teenagers down to the business on account of their inset day.

All seemed to be going well in Jai’s books and he headed back towards Emmerdale to pick up Laurel’s daughter, Dotty.

Emmerdale: Al Chapman admits to killing Graham – but has Kim Tate been ruled out of whodunnit?

Who kills Graham Foster? 9 suspects you hadn’t considered in Emmerdale’s big whodunnit

Who kills Graham? Emmerdale reveals full line-up of suspects and motives

Without a doubt he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel and naturally had a near-miss with Graham while on the road.

Wily Graham worked out very quickly there was a drugs problem and insisted he was going to tell Laurel – a promise he made good on just moments later.

Jai screamed at the dodgy businessman, insisting he would get revenge – but was it quite so soon?

Later on, Jai ordered more cocaine from his pizza deliverer, which Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) tried to stop him from taking, but unfortunately he was unable to intervene.

We then watched as Jai’s memory appeared to be quite sporadic, but one thing we did see was him near the area of Graham’s murder, moments after he was struck across the head.

Jai regained consciousness in a field with blood covering his right hand.

If he didn’t kill Graham, it seems he potentially played a part in what happened in that fateful field.

What’s more, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) overheard Jai’s ranting earlier in the day, which could spell his downfall… Will Cain put two and two together when the murder is announced?

And is Jai set for prison?

There’s still more drama to come in Emmerdale, with the remaining suspects yet to have their motives explored before Graham’s murderer is revealed on Friday.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers