emmerdale’s-isabel-hodgins-shares-beautiful-pictures-from-iceland-trip

Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale, has shared beautiful pictures from her trip to Iceland.

She posted the pictures to her Instagram account.

She captioned her post: “Thank you Iceland. Northern lights tour cancelled… twice and whale watching cancelled but I forgive you.

“What an incredible place to start 2020.”

Fans rushed to comment.

One wrote: “Beautiful place isn’t it?”

A second commented: “Looks awesome.”

A third said: “Looks amazing. Would love to go there.”

Isabel also posted pictures from The Blue Lagoon and Gullfoss Waterfall.

Isabel is taking well-deserved break after a busy year filming in Emmerdale.

Her alter ego Victoria has been at the centre of a sexual assault storyline.

Back in April on a night out Victoria met a man named Lee Posner who raped her, resulting in her getting pregnant.

Victoria was raped by Lee Posner (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers divided as Dr Liam and Leyla kiss

Victoria was harassed by Lee and his mum Wendy and eventually her brother Robert attacked Lee.

Lee ended up passing away from his injuries and not only did Wendy blame Robert for Lee’s death, but she refused to believe Lee raped Victoria.

After Robert was sentenced to life in prison, she moved to the village to be close to Vic’s baby, but her other son Luke made it clear he believed Victoria and that Lee was a rapist.

On New Year’s Day, Victoria gave birth to a baby boy who she named Harry Sugden.

Victoria became a mum! (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Former Emmerdale star Louisa Clein shares throwback picture showing what happens when she brushes curly hair

Although Luke has managed to keep Wendy away, viewers think she could kidnap Victoria’s newborn.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!