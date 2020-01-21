emmerdale’s-chris-bisson-reveals-he’s-mistaken-for-eastenders-actor-by-confused-fans

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Chris Bisson has opened up about being mistaken for Sanjay from EastEnders – despite being on our screens for the last 31 years.

The 44-year-old has been starring as Jai Sharma in Emmerdale since 2009, and previously portrayed Vikram Desai in Coronation Street before this.

But, even though he has been a soap favourite for much of his career, it turns out fans have confused him for Deepak Verma.

Which is not ideal.

During an appearance on Lorraine – to lift the lid on the Who Killed Graham Foster storyline – he opened up about the awkward interactions.

When asked if he would ever pop up in Walford, he told the host: ‘Sometimes when I’m walking down the street, people do go: “Oh it’s Sanjay!”

‘Come on!’

Seriously, guys?

Chris is currently in the throes of a major Emmerdale plot, after Graham (Andrew Scarborough) wound up dead.

And Jai has been included in a handful of suspects for the murder after he turned back to drugs when work got too much for him.

But how far could he have gone to keep his cocaine habit a secret?

A dramatic teaser revealed some of the possible suspects, with Jai in the frame alongside Andrea, Al, Kim, Jamie and Marlon.

While we’ve all been scratching our heads over who could have extracted their grisly revenge, viewers will finally uncover the truth on Thursday’s double-hander.

Speaking about the storyline, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: ‘Graham’s murder will form part of an unmissable week of drama packed full of exciting twists and turns.

‘It’s always exciting to step outside of our usual story-telling style and viewers will be on the edge of their seats as some of our villagers have their lives irrevocably changed forever.

‘Graham has been a huge character at the heart of some of our biggest storylines so it felt only fitting that he left us with an enormous, explosive bang, to kick off what promises to be a massive year of drama for Emmerdale.’

Bring it on.

Lorraine continues on weekdays, at 9am, on ITV.

