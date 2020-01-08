emmerdale-viewers-refuse-to-vote-for-soap-at-nta-awards

Disgruntled Emmerdale viewers have vowed NOT to vote for the ITV soap at the upcoming NTA awards, blaming “offensive” and “rubbish” storylines.

This week, the nominations for the National Television Awards were revealed and voting officially opened in the run up to the ceremony, which will air on ITV on Tuesday January 28.

Last year, Danny Dyer dropped multiple F-bombs when he won the award for Best Serial Drama Performance (Credit: ITV)

Strictly will go up against Dancing On Ice, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice, while Line Of Duty will face off against Casualty, Killing Eve, Call The Midwife and Peaky Blinders.

I will never vote for you again unless you get new producers and the show improves.

The top four soaps will battle it out for Best Serial Drama, and the cast also go up against each other for a number of awards including Best Newcomer and Best Performance.

But when the ITV soap asked their fans to vote for them, some unhappy viewers admitted they couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Emmerdale.

Viewers absolutely HATED Moira and Nate’s affair storyline (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s official Twitter feed posted: “We’ve made the shortlist! Vote Emmerdale best drama serial at the @OfficialNTAs.”

But one fan replied with the message: “Sorry no can do. Offensive storyline with Vic. I am a victim and how can you justify this storyline especially from three female producers.

“I will never vote for you again unless you get new producers and the show improves.”

Victoria was raped in horrifying scenes last year (Credit: ITV)

It’s not the first time fans have complained about Victoria Sugden’s rape storyline, with some complaining the rapist and the “stalker” rapist’s mum have been made to look like the victims.

Another viewer wrote: “Not this time. It has been abysmal. The whole Moira/Nate thing. Vic’s rape telling victims they won’t be believed, doolally nurse stalking her. Rubbish.”

A third said: “I won’t be voting for Emmerdale this year. You lost me with the Moira/Nate storyline. Bring back Coira!”

Not this time. The storylines have been rubbish. Sorry! 🙄 — 🌱 (@Migsminis) January 7, 2020

Sorry do can do. Offensive sl with Vic. I am a victim and how can you justify this sl especially from 3 female producers – will never vote for you again unless you get new producers and the show improves. — Rikki (@Rikkibuddy) January 7, 2020

I would sooner vote for a boiled egg — David (@CaterkleenDavid) January 7, 2020

And that the only justice a victim can hope for is the rapist eventually feeling guilty about it. — tech-dinosaur (@Tech_Dino_45) January 7, 2020

“Not this time, the storylines have been rubbish,” blasted another, while one more wrote: “Not this year. New writers and producer needed, it’s been rubbish since Iain MacLeod moved to Corrie! I’ve stopped watching it’s so bad.”

One more seethed: “I would sooner vote for a boiled egg.”

“I have always voted Emmerdale but not this year as the storylines have been so boring or forced. Hollyoaks and EastEnders both been better,” agreed another.

As well as the Victoria rape plot, Emmerdale fans are livid with the soap for splitting up Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle, as well as Cain Dingle and Moira.

Frank Clayton’s death was caused by Kerry and Amy Wyatt (Credit: ITV)

Many others are fuming that Kerry Wyatt and daughter Amy “got away with” causing the fire that caused the death of popular character Frank Clayton.

