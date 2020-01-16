emmerdale-viewers-convinced-pierce-harris-will-kill-graham-foster

Viewers of Emmerdale are convinced rapist Pierce Harris will return and kill Graham Foster.

Last year it was revealed Graham actor Andrew Scarborough would be leaving the ITV soap and Graham would be killed off in a grisly whodunnit storyline.

Next week, the storyline will kick off and with Graham having a long list of enemies, there are plenty of suspects on the list.

Who kills Graham? (Credit: ITV)

However, the suspect list could be a red herring and the killer could be someone completely different, as was done in EastEnders with Lucy Beale’s murder.

Viewers have already started to suspect that Pierce, who raped Rhona Goskirk on their wedding night, could be Graham’s killer.

Graham whodunnit??

All the suspects were in last nights #Emmerdale and not one of them had facial injuries from being in a fight. 🤔

So it has to be someone who isn’t in or hasn’t got ties currently to the village so wouldn’t be missed if beat up/killed by Graham.

So… Pierce?? — Becks (@thedalesvanity) January 16, 2020

Viewers recently speculated that Graham attacked Pierce after Graham listened to a voicemail left for Rhona and deleted it before she – or the viewers could hear.

Later Graham was seen returning to Rhona’s with a bloody hand.

Could Pierce kill Graham as a form of revenge for beating him up?

Fans of the show know Pierce and Rhona got married in 2017, but he raped his wife on their wedding night.

Pierce raped Rhona (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Eventually the case went to trial and Pierce was sent to prison.

Pierce kills Graham I reckon.

Since Pierce’s imprisonment, Rhona has gone onto start a relationship with Graham, however it was recently revealed Pierce is up for parole.

Rhona is in a relationship with Graham (Credit: ITV)

Rhona and Graham have been planning to move abroad but it looks like they won’t be getting their happy ever after.

Who do you think kills Graham?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

