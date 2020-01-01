emmerdale-viewers-becoming-fed-up-with-‘pathetic’-moira-dingle

Viewers of Emmerdale are becoming fed up with Moira Dingle, as her drinking continues to spiral out of control.

Ever since her husband Cain discovered she had an affair with farmhand Nate Robinson, who also turned out to be his son, her life has continued to go downhill.

With Cain only allowing her access to her son Isaac and stepson Kyle at certain times, she has turned to alcohol to keep her company.

Moira has been drinking a lot (Credit: ITV Hub)

In last night’s episode (December 31 2019), the farm owner got drunk at the Woolpack where she started an argument with Wendy Posner.

Cain was then forced to call Moira’s son Matty to take his mother home.

Back at the farm, Matty tried to talk to Moira and she told him she wished Cain had left her in the lake.

Matty took Moira home (Credit: ITV Hub)

Matty tried to tell her all the things she had to live for but she said she hated herself.

Moira, stop feeling sorry for yourself.

However, viewers have little sympathy and are annoyed with Moira, saying she’s the one who chose to have an affair.

Someone please smack Moira in the mouth. Sick of seeing her miserable face, feeling sorry for herself and drinking herself into oblivion when she did it all to herself. No sympathy for the wench #Emmerdale — Lauren (@miss_lauren_uk) December 31, 2019

However it looks like Moira’s drinking won’t be slowing down soon as next week, Matty makes the decision to leave home as he struggles to get through to his mum.

But Moira continues to spiral and eventually she ends up in a ditch. Will she be okay?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

