emmerdale-teases-pierce-and-rhona-showdown-after-graham-murder-shock

Evil Pierce Harris is back in Emmerdale on a twisted mission to save ex-wife Rhona Goskirk from sinister boyfriend Graham Foster – starting with murdering him and leaving the body in the woods.

Returning to the role he left in 2017, when his abusive alter ego was jailed for raping Rhona, actor Jonathan Wrather confirms Pierce will reveal his whereabouts to his wife in due course, and that it was the prospect of working with Zoe Henry, aka Rhona, again that lured him back.

“When Emmerdale first asked me one of the first questions I had was whether I’d be working with Zoe again,” he tells RadioTimes.com. “When they said yes I was in, it was a no-brainer!”

The surprise reappearance was kept quiet until Thursday 24th January’s big reveal, blindsiding the audience who had been pursuing eight ‘official’ suspects throughout the week, and further details on how the storyline plays out remain shrouded in secrecy.

However, Wrather has given us a few hints…

“It’s great being back with Zoe again. For Pierce, realistically he knows he has burnt his bridges with Rhona, but if there was any chance he could be forgiven and set things straight he would jump at the chance.

“But how is that even going to happen after what he did? In his mind he is rehabilitating, I imagine he kept his head down in prison and has been regrouping. He wasn’t actually planning on coming back once he got parole, Graham tracking him down to warn him off was the catalyst as it made him want to protect Rhona from this violent man. Pierce feels he is a victim of circumstance.”

The calculating former lawyer is set to come face-to-face with Rhona, but their imminent reunion is set to take an unexpected turn. “Rhona is feisty and dangerous and doesn’t stand for anything, so she could be the one who gets revenge on him – or she could be terrified. It is terrifying without a doubt to discover Pierce is even back, and she will wonder what he’s going to do next. He is fixated on her.

“The effect it has on Rhona can go a number of different ways and we will see that in how she reacts to seeing him again. What is she capable of…?”

