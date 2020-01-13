emmerdale-star-joe-warren-plant-unveils-new-haircut-on-night-out-with-girlfriend-nicole

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant has revealed his new look while on a night out with his girlfriend Nicole Hadlow.

The 17-year-old, who plays Jacob Gallagher on the soap, has gone for a wildly different look to his on screen persona.

In snaps shared to his Instagram page the actor has styled his hair up with a short back and sides.

He and Nicole were on their way out to a birthday party all, so it makes sense that he’d want to look smart.

Joe was dressed in a grey checked suit with a white shirt and black shoes, while Nicole wore a yellow co-ord crop top and skirt with gold heels.

In one snap Joe lovingly looked down at his girlfriend as she smiled at the camera.

He captioned the sweet snaps: ‘Kyle’s 21st with my girl’ adding a yellow heart emoji and a kiss.

Ex-Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson, who played Jacob’s mum Alicia, commented: ‘Beautiful’, while actor Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty, wrote: ‘Looking awesome mate’.

The couple have been dating since 2017.

On the ITV soap, Jacob is known for a longer more relaxed hairstyle, often wearing his hair up in a ponytail.

He has been at the centre of a hard-hitting grooming storyline which saw him abused by his teacher Maya (Louisa Clein) who was in a relationship with his dad David (Matthew Wolfenden) at the same time.

Jacob and David’s world was rocked over Christmas as a baby was left on their doorstep with a note from none other than Maya herself.

Her note that didn’t reveal who the father is.

David and Jacob underwent a DNA test and a desperate David tried to get doctors to change the results so Jacob would be totally out of Maya’s life, however Dr Cavanagh refused.

