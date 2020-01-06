emmerdale-star-james-moore-shares-sweet-birthday-tribute-to-girlfriend-sophie

James Moore, who plays Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale, has shared a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend Sophie.

James posted a series of picture to his Instagram page.

He captioned the post: “Happy 23rd birthday to my favourite person in the world!

“These past six months with you have been absolutely life changing, so much has happened already and it’s been amazing to have had so many incredible adventures with you!

“You are the most genuine, kind, caring, beautiful person, and I’m so lucky to have had you by my side this past year.

“I can’t wait to make your birthday amazing, and I’m even more excited for our future. I love you.”

Fans and friends rushed to wish Sophie a happy birthday.

One wrote: “Happy birthday to your favourite person, have the best day.”

A second commented: “Happy birthday.”

Recently James and Sophie celebrated six months together.

The actor often marks special occasions with Sophie on social media.

Back in October, he shared photos with her as she graduated university.

Meanwhile James has been filming on Emmerdale, where he plays Charity Dingle’s son Ryan.

James joined the soap in 2018 as Charity’s long-lost son, who she believed died at birth.

Charity ran away from the hospital with no idea her baby had survived. He was then raised by midwife Irene Stocks.

James plays Ryan in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

After finding out the truth, Charity tracked Ryan down and despite a rocky start, he became part of the Dingle family.

Over the New Year, Charity organised a surprise party for Ryan and made sure everyone pretended they forgot about his birthday,

Whilst she prepared the party, she got her fiancée Vanessa to distract Ryan, however they both got very drunk resulting in Ryan being sick in The Woolpack.

