emmerdale-star-danny-miller-casts-former-co-star-joe-gill-in-new-film

Former Emmerdale star Joe Gill, best known for playing doomed Finn Barton in the soap, has signed up to be cast in a short film written and directed by co-star Danny Miller and his best friend and colleague Daniel Jillings.

Danny and Daniel, who together set up and run the Once Upon A Smile charity which provides emotional and support for bereaved families, are working on the short film, which goes into production at the end of the month and Joe confirmed on his Instagram story that he was going to be a part of the project.

Danny previously announced the project and admitted to being ‘floored’ that the lead actor said yes. Meanwhile, Daniel wrote: ‘And that is that! Script complete. INCREDIBLE cast confirmed. Productions days scheduled. LET’S DO THIS! (sic)’.

It is not clear at this stage what the plot of the film, titled Pace, but it is based on true events. Whether or not Joe is taking on the lead remains to be seen.

Danny, who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale and who is up for a Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards, added in his own tweet: ‘Directing my first short end of the month and no place like twitter to update, tease but above all, bore everyone with updates.

‘Our lead has just confirmed and my Gosh I’m flawed they said yes. Experienced, northern, lovely and most importantly… BLOODY GOOD!’ (sic)

And that is that! Script complete. INCREDIBLE cast confirmed. Productions days scheduled. LET’S DO THIS! #writer #production #shortfilm pic.twitter.com/iJfv3CAlrX — Daniel Jillings (@djillings) January 13, 2020

Joe shared many scenes with Danny while in Emmerdale and was central to some major storylines – including one which saw Aaron jailed for a brutal attack on his boyfriend. He had a dramatic exit when his mother Emma accidentally shot him dead while fleeing from her crimes.

There is no confirmed date for the release of the film, although production dates are in the last week of January.

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle lashes out at Victoria Barton and Liv Flaherty tonight

MORE: 12 soap spoilers pictures: EastEnders reveal, Coronation Street murder horror, Emmerdale whodunit, Hollyoaks disappearance