emmerdale-star-charley-webb-has-no-plans-to-return-as-debbie-dingle

Charley Webb has revealed that she currently has no plans to return to Emmerdale just yet.

The actress — who portrays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap — told The Sun: ‘I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game.’

‘It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment.’

Charley made her final appearance as Debbie back in August last year, when the character was written out of the show.

Following Lisa’s (Jane Cox) death, Debbie discovered that she’d been left a garage by the Dingle matriarch up in Scotland. Therefore — after enduring a lot of heartbreak — she decided to depart the village and make a go of things in Scotland.

Her decision to leave was met with some friction from mum Charity (Emma Atkins) and dad Cain (Jeff Hordley), but in the end, they bid an emotional farewell to their daughter.

Since Debbie’s departure, Sarah (Katie Hill) has been staying with Charity and Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick), and has found herself being manipulated by evil Danny (Louis Healy).

Emmerdale continues Friday 24 January at 7pm on ITV.

