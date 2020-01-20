emmerdale-star-andrew-scarborough-thinks-it-was-‘obvious’-that-graham-foster-would-die

Emmerdale star Andrew Scarborough thinks there’s only one way for a character like Graham Foster to go given all the things he has on the other residents.

Graham, played by Andrew, is set to be killed off as part of a special week of episodes kicking off tonight.

The actor thinks it’s not a ques tion of whether Graham would die, but would would be the one to bump him off with potential murderers in the frame including Kim Tate [Claire King] and her son Jamie [Alexander Lincoln].

He said on Lorraine: ‘With a character like Graham, who lurks in the shadows, I think it was fairly obvious that was going to happen at some point.

‘I don’t know who would murder him. Who would have the guts to murder him, more importantly. Kim is very upset, Jamie is very upset.’

But despite the things Graham has said and done, Andrew, 47, is still protective of his character, which is understandable.

‘I don’t think he has deliberately upset anybody at all. I think he’s deeply misunderstood,’ he explained.

Meanwhile the soap’s producer Laura Shaw has promised that Graham’s murder is going to kickstart a bunch of explosive storylines for viewers to enjoy this year.

She explained to Metro.co.uk: ‘Firstly, Andrew Scarborough is an amazing actor and just brilliant to work with. He’s been at the heart of so many storylines since he started in the show, so it was only fitting that he went out with a big bang.

‘He’s built up so many enemies during his time here, he’s played a big part in the Charity and Joe storyline, he has a rich history with Kim, there’s not many characters you can play a big whodunnit with and we just felt we needed to take advantage of that, really.

‘He’s an amazing guy to work with, he’s so friendly, well-liked by everyone, including the fans. But on the flipside of that, I was out at a night shoot where we were filming it and everybody was so excited about what we are creating. So, while we are sad to see Andrew leave, everyone is really excited to come into work every day.’

The plot is going to play out across five nights this week with the story being told from a different character’s perspective, with storylines occasionally overlapping.

The killer will be unveiled to viewers at the end of the week.

