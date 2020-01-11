emmerdale-spoilers:-zoe-henry-reveals-rhona-goskirk’s-actions-are-‘appalling-and-unforgivable’

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has had a pretty rough year in Emmerdale, but — with the possibility of a fresh start with beau Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) on the horizon — she’s prepared to leave the village and head to France — but she’s planning on doing so behind Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) back.

Rhona found happiness with Graham late last year after a tough few months, but her new relationship has brought with it plenty of conflict, as her family and friends have warned her that Graham simply isn’t someone she can trust.

However, it’s not just her friends that have been determined to ruin her romance, but also Kim (Claire King) — who has gone out of her way to sabotage the pairing.

In spite of the opinions of the villagers, Rhona was determined to make things work — and so she decided to take a job opportunity in France so that she and Graham could head off into the sunset together.

Speaking about Rhona’s actions in recent weeks, actress Zoe said: ‘I think she’s so aware that Kim has her watchful eye over her and Graham. They both feel that they’ll never be happy with Kim around and she won’t leave them alone. She seems to be omnipresent.’

‘Rhona has been a bit blindsided by how much she hates Kim, and how things have gone sour at the vets. Jamie has turned on her and she’s feeling really uncomfortable about the whole situation. She feels that it’s all going wrong in the village of Emmerdale, so she wants to get away.’

However, Graham’s actions at the Tate household over the festive season resulted in Marlon discovering Rhona’s plans to depart with Leo, and — fuming — he informed the vet that this was simply not an option.

Since their altercation at Christmas, Marlon has come to believe that Rhona has called the trip off, but this simply isn’t the case, as she’s planning on absconding with Leo in the coming weeks.’

On Rhona’s plan, Zoe said: ‘As much as I can understand where she’s coming from, I don’t think she’s thinking about the parental stuff around Leo.’

‘This is the second time Rhona has attempted to go abroad with him. As a parent myself, I think it’s appalling and unforgivable, really. I would never forgive anybody who did that to me.’

‘But again, she’s not thinking so clearly – there’s a lot going on in her head. Rhona is just focused on escape and getting away, which is clouding her judgement.’

It’s likely that Rhona’s plan won’t go ahead, given that Graham ends up dead in the coming weeks, but is it possible for her and Marlon to get back to how they were before?

‘I hope Rhona and Marlon can get back on track because they’ve had a long history together and they share a child, so they need to get along. But it’s not looking good at the moment.’

Emmerdale continues Monday 13th January at 7pm on ITV.

