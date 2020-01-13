emmerdale-spoilers:-whose-blood-is-on-graham’s-hands-and-has-he-killed-someone?

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is set to meet a grisly end in Emmerdale in the coming episodes as he’s murdered by one of the many villagers he’s antagonised, but there’s seemingly another mystery on the horizon, as he returned home during tonight’s episode with blood on his hands — the question being: who’s?

Graham is desperate to get out of the village with Rhona (Zoe Henry), but he’s having something of a cashflow problem — which has resulted in the lovers’ trip to France having been somewhat delayed.

In the meantime, he’s agreed to return to HOP and work for Kim (Claire King), but it soon came to light that this was merely a cover, as he intended to do something much more sinister, as he started to syphon money from his wife’s account.

As suggested in Friday’s episode, Ryan (James Moore) started to realise what Graham was up to, and thus he confronted him on the matter during tonight’s episode.

Graham attempted to reason with the young man, informing him that the money is half his anyways, and that he intends to leave a large amount of the cash to Noah (Jack Downham) as he promised Joe (Ned Porteous) that he’d look out for him.

After Ryan came to realise that Graham possibly did have Noah’s best interests at heart, he agreed to keep sthum — on the condition that he got a ten percent cut of the cash too.

The pair agreed on the terms and, later, after Ryan had left, Graham received a mysterious voicemail on Rhona’s landline.

After listening to the message, he deleted it from the handset before setting off.

Later, a tired Rhona surfaced at the top of the stairs as Graham returned home in the middle of the night. She enquired as to what took him so long — and he claimed he’d had a flat tire.

As Rhona returned to bed, Graham headed to the kitchen and proceeded to run his hand — which was seemingly covered in blood and bruises — under the tap.

Viewers were left with many questions as this instalment came to an end — such as: what exactly transpired on the night in question?

Who did Graham get into a fight with?

What’s more, what happened to the other guy?

Also, will these events play a role in Graham’s murder in the coming episodes?

Will someone return for revenge?

Emmerdale continues Tuesday 14th January at 7pm on ITV.

