emmerdale-spoilers:-who-kills-graham-foster?-all-suspects-and-motives-revealed

Who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is going to be the question on the lips of all Emmerdale fans next week when a special week of episodes sees the unpopular local murdered in cold blood by one of his many enemies. But who is the person who decides enough is enough and leaves him dead after a showdown?

Across the week, we will see graham have altercations with his many adversaries as secrets come to light and grudges explode. And as the week ends, we will realise which one is capable of going the full way and committing murder.

Show boss Laura Shaw has commented that ‘it could be anyone.’ She told Metro.co.uk: ‘As we get to the big week, it could literally be anyone. It’s always exciting when we step out of our usual storytelling style and this is one of the most exciting weeks that I’ve ever worked on. I can reveal that by the end of the week, the audience will find out who the murderer is, but it’s safe to say it’ll have repercussions for the whole village as we head into 2020. You will know by the Friday.’

Here, we line up the suspects:

Kim Tate

Kim and Graham have a complex relationship and as the day comes for him to leave her life forever, she makes her feelings clear – she doesn’t want him to go. As Graham leads her on, she soon discovers that he is leading her on to buy time so he can steal her money. And you don’t mess with Kim…

Laura said: ‘We see a slightly different side to Kim because she says to Graham that she wants to be with him and Graham allows her to think that might happen, then she finds out it’s a ruse so he can steal some of her money, and then she’s furious.’

Al Chapman

Al has never been fond of Graham and the pair have had more than a few clashes. So when Kim orders Al to kill Graham – with a financial reward included – will he take his chance to get his own back?

Laura teased: ‘Al is working for Kim and we see him in trouble with money. He’s got some rather nasty loan sharks after him, so when Kim turns round with a big pile of cash and tells him to kill Graham for her, we know it’s the answer to all his problems.’

Jai Sharma

With stress having driven Jai back to cocaine, he is in self destruct mode and it leads to him crashing into Graham’s car. When Graham tells Laurel what has happened, it’s the end of their relationship. With Jai losing her and his family, he is filled with rage – which is directed at Graham…

Laura warned: ‘We see that Jai has returned to the cocaine and Graham gets across that and tells Laurel, who immediately ends their relationship. Jai is enraged that Graham has ruined his relationship, so he sets out on a drug-fuelled craze, hell bent on revenge.’

Charity Dingle

Graham and Charity have a huge history and his recent interference with her relationship with Noah has left her hating him more and more. And when he takes advantage of Ryan to siphon money from Kim before then humiliating him by locking him in the kayak shed of the outdoor pursuit centre, Charity decides he has messed with her family for the last time…

Emma Atkins said: ‘She’s got more than one motive to do him in, the way he has been across everything. He was there, lurking, when Joe wanted to finish the Dingles off and there was enough reason for her to want to do it.

‘As much as she’s described as quite a useless mother at times, she would kill for her own. Ryan gets involved too. The day leading up to the whodunnit, Charity and Vanessa are excitedly planning this secret event and they want all the kids present to explain that they are going to get married that day.

‘So she runs up the office so they can make the big announcement and then suddenly Ryan goes missing and she finds him locked in one of the kayak huts and then it all unravels that Ryan has been working closely with Graham to syphon off money from Kim’s bank account. Then the plot thickens and that’s the reason Graham takes Ryan hostage, which induces more hate from Charity’s end.

‘Seeing Ryan in such a vulnerable state as well is the icing on the cake. What does this man want and she goes after him and says, “Why do you hate me so much?” which is very exciting…’

Jamie Tate

With the revelation that he slept with Andrea destroying his marriage, Jamie is on a one man mission to bring Graham down. And suspecting that Andrea is still working with him looks set to push him even further over the edge.

Andrew Lincoln said: ‘It’s strange with Graham because he’s almost like a stepdad to Jamie in a weird way, in a science fiction way. He is the one who looked out for Jamie, so there relationship has always been quite tenuous.

‘So, on Christmas Day, Graham comes in and lets off this bomb which Jamie had no idea about. His relationship with his mum has always been about lying and manipulation, and now it comes out that not only is it the same with Graham as well, but also with his wife. This whole thing is set into motion. While there are other parties to blame, there’s this whole thing of Graham being the trigger for it, so when it all kicks off, it’s very much that all Jamie has left in his mind is Millie.

‘I love the darker stuff and what’s great with the Christmas storylines and the aftermath is that Jamie has got to become a bit darker with it and more strong, rather than being innocent and naïve. It’s really interesting and I’m really enjoying it.

‘But through and through, Jamie has got that naivety and he’s far more innocent than the rest of the Tates. But with everything that kicks off, I definitely think he could have the capacity to murder.’

Andrea Tate

When Andrea learns that Jamie is following her, she turns to Graham and considers working with him – but when he exposes this to Jamie, he ruins any chance of her ever getting her family back. With everything that has happened, Andrea blames Graham for all that she has lost.

Anna Nightingale said: ‘At this very point, it’s that she is getting a certain level of control back about things and with everybody, her relationships ebb and flow between being close and it being real and her having a family. That’s all that matters to her, even in the shape of Kim. She actually respects Kim and finds things in her and the same with Graham that she wants and it gives her purpose – to be a mother, to be a wife, to be a family member and a friend or daughter-in-law.

‘But Graham keeps on coming back again and again, even after what you’ve seen at Christmas. It ebbs and flows with all these things but there’s still more. There’s a point coming up where you think with Jamie and Andrea, is it going to happen and will they reconcile and Graham finds a way to stick that oar in, whether it be for jealousy or because he hates seeing anyone else happy. Also because he feels like he’s doing the right thing, he still finds a way.

‘When it comes down to her daughter and her husband, it’s more to do with survival. It’s about someone coming along and saying, “I’m going to take everything away from you that means something to you.”

‘She hates the notion of being alone and whether that is with friends, relationships or family, it’s that idea of being homeless and having no finances in something you feel is real to you. It’s nothing she’s jumping off the back of, this person can take it all away from me again. There’s something that happens that is the straw that breaks the camel’s back…’

Marlon Dingle

Marlon already hates the idea of Graham being in Leo’s life in any way, shape or form – so when Rhona admits that she and Graham are taking Leo to France for good, he snaps and determines to put a stop to it.

Mark Charnock said: ‘Since his latest marriage has fallen to pieces, his focus is his children, they are what define him. He’s at the point in his life where April is living with him and Leo has got this blended family thing going on with Rhona, where they share custody. Graham’s presence in Rhona’s life has put a hairline fractures through that safe place that Marlon has found for himself.

‘As Christmas arrives and then we head into the New Year, those cracks get wider and Graham is at the centre of them, pushing them apart. Slowly but surely, Marlon’s distrust of Graham turns to dislike and then, because of the turn of events, turns to outright hatred. Even though Marlon has demonised Graham in his own mind, I think Marlon’s position is quite justified because Graham and Rhona plan to do something dramatic without Marlon knowing about it.

‘Now she’s with him, Marlon finds his resentment about their relationship – especially as if it goes on and on, Graham will become this father-figure to Leo. That terrifies Marlon – the idea of Leo being taken away and then this. It’s a perfect storm in Marlon’s mind, but I don’t think it’s entirely unjustified.’