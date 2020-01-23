emmerdale-spoilers:-who-killed-graham-video-shows-pierce-behind-the-scenes-action

Emmerdale has released a short behind the scenes video which shows Jonathan Wrather – fully made up in blood, bruises and scratches – as he filmed his return scenes to the soap on location alongside a departing Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough).

Viewers have been gripped by the who killed Graham storyline across the week, which highlighted suspects including Kim Tate (Claire King), Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

But as Marlon headed into the woods tonight to sort things out with the brooding butler, Graham lay in wait, only to be hit from behind by a log. Holding the weapon was a menacing and injured looking Pierce, who was recently let out of prison on parole.

This was mentioned a while ago on screen so some fans had speculated that Pierce may have been involved but the scenes tonight confirmed the truth. There is still more to learn of course – like why Pierce has turned up and now – and what has driven him to go as far as murder.

An episode tomorrow will fill in some gaps on Graham’s final fate – but just how long will Pierce be back for?

With filming shrouded in secrecy to prevent the identity of the killer from coming to light, Jonathan spoke quietly to the digital team at Emmerdale as they created a video in the woodlands.

As Jonathan confirmed to fans that Pierce is back and the killer, he posed the question about what he would do next. So is Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) in terrible danger as her rapist ex husband is back in the village and clearly still fixated on her?

As she determines to find out who killed Graham after his body is found next week, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) warns her friend to be careful.

And she isn’t wrong…