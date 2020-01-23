emmerdale-spoilers:-who-killed-graham-foster-revealed-as-rapist-pierce-harris

Emmerdale has stunned fans by revealing that the man who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is none other than Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), the evil ex husband of Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), who raped her on their wedding day.

Manipulative abuser Pierce was eventually jailed for his time and showed a hint of remorse during Rhona’s final visit to him – and it was hinted that he may return recently when Rhona was informed that he was being released on parole.

We later saw Graham washing blood from his hands secretively, prompting some viewers to wonder whether he might have paid Pierce a visit. Pierce has been overlooked as a suspect somewhat given how many enemies Graham has built up.

As Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) entered the woods, seeking a meeting with Graham after learning that he and Rhona were taking Leo to France, he never got to meet up with him. Meanwhile, altercations with Jamie and Andrea Tate (Alexander Lincoln and Anna Nightingale) led to them both swearing revenge on him and we saw a car smash into Graham, sending him off the bridge in the woods.

We have also seen him struck over the head, seemingly after the fall but Graham was standing looking rerlatively healthy as he waited for Marlon. Having prmised Rhona that he would do anything to make her happy, he seemed genuinely to want to sort things with Marlon.

But he was caught off guard as a figure approached him from behind and hit him over the head with a log – before the camera panned up and exposed the killer as Pierce, a name which had been withheld from the suspect lineup.

It remains to be seen still what order the chain of events we have seen in Graham’s final moments take place and what Pierce plans to do now that he has killed Graham – but suffice to say, there is a double horror on the way for Rhona…

