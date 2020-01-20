emmerdale-spoilers:-who-killed-graham-foster?-clues-we-noticed-in-kim-and-al-episode

Graham Foster is dead – and the big question in Emmerdale right now is who killed him? Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) certainly seems to have his hands dirty after being ordered by Kim Tate (Claire King) to murder her husband turned nemesis – and he was then seen standing over the body.

But clues elsewhere in the episode may cast doubt on Kim and Al being the culprits as there are many other motives and enemies out there. Here is what we picked out from the first entry in a week long series of special episodes dedicated to Graham’s doom.

Graham doesn’t need a ‘safety harness’

The episode opens with a fairly cocky looking Graham, smirking, straightening his tie and swaggering to the outdoor activity grounds. Priya catches up with him and tells him he will need a safety harness for the zipwire but he smirks that he likes to live dangerously. We might be reaching here, but is this foreshadowing to some kind of fall for Graham. At this stage, we still don’t know HOW he dies.

Andrea has been underestimated

It is mentioned that Andrea is not a person to be underestimated in some throwaway dialogue – perhaps hinting that she is capable of much more than anyone gives her credit for. She’s already been pushed by Kim – but she must have her limits.

Kim Tate: ‘And they call ME evil?’

When Kim finds out that Rhona and Graham plan to take Leo away with them to france, even the ice queen herself is aghast and she exclaims that ‘they call her evil!?’ when she realises Marlon doesn’t know. If it’s enough to horrify Kim tate, is this an indicator that Marlon will have the strongest moment.

Kim does really love Graham

Whatever heart Kim does have, she rarely wears it on her sleeve and she really exposes her vulnerability by telling Graham she loves him – even after she is humiliated, it is clear she is torn in a way she wasn’t when she ordered Joe’s death. At one point she even almost texts Al not to do it. This – and the fact we don’t see Kim leave Home Farm – suggests she might not be capable of doing the deed herself.

Al tells Kim she doesn’t want Graham dead

Al is immediately against carrying out any killer deeds for Kim, suggesting he has never bloodied his hands this much. And even he can see that this is not what she truly wants. This both adds fuel to the fact that Al might not have the killer instinct – and that Kim has feelings for Graham.

Laurel ditches Jai

In the background of one of the scenes, we see Jai screaming after Laurel as she speeds away from him – setting his own motive into action…

Al has a lot to lose

Everything changes for Al when Ellis’ life is threatened and he suddenly becomes the one talking Kim into going through with the assassination. Potentially losing Ellis might well be enough for Al to unleash his darkest side.

Al is by the body – and it’s not hidden

Well, we know that Al SEES Graham dead. He stands over the body and he appears unmoved. There is no evidence as to how Graham was killed, if Al did it or even if he might still be alive. But Al returns home and confirms the job is done to Kim and he wants his money. But there is every possibility that Al may have stunmbled upon a murder already committed and wants Kim’s credit for it…

