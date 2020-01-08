emmerdale-spoilers:-wendy-posner-finally-believes-victoria-barton?

Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) was no doubt delighted to see the back of last year in Emmerdale given all of the hell that she went through, but Wendy Posner’s (Susan Cookson) presence in the village is a constant reminder of her ordeal at the hands of Lee. However, could Wendy finally be ready to hear the truth about her rapist son?

Last year was a tough one for Victoria, after she was raped by Lee during a night out with her friends.

Having realised that she was pregnant, she resolved to keep the baby, but — with the police having been unable to take her case any further given the lack of evidence — Robert (Ryan Hawley) set out for revenge on behalf of his sister.

Unfortunately, Robert’s revenge cost him his freedom, as — after Lee died as a result of the injuries inflicted upon him — he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Victoria naturally struggled to cope with her brother’s sentencing, and matters were made worse when Lee’s mum Wendy moved into the village.

Wendy’s presence has been a constant reminder of what Lee did to her, but Victoria refused to be pushed out of her home. Aaron (Danny Miler) made several attempts to scare Wendy into leaving, but his efforts proved fruitless, as she also refused to leave.

Victoria doesn’t dislike Wendy, but rather the fact that she refuses to believe that her son is capable of rape. However, that could be set to change in the coming episodes, as Victoria reveals to Wendy that she’s starting to go to counselling as a means of helping her deal with being raped.

Later, Wendy flicks through old images of Luke and Lee, and she proceeds to break down, following her conversation with Victoria.

Could Wendy finally have accepted what her son did?

