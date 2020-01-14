emmerdale-spoilers:-wendy-believes-victoria-as-she-overhears-her-talking-about-lee?

Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) has been struggling to come to terms with Wendy Posner’s (Susan Cookson) presence in the village in Emmerdale, as the nurse refuses to believe the truth about what her son Lee did to Victoria. However, as Vic discussed the horrifying rape — and the effect it had on her — during tonight’s episode, Wendy overheard everything.

Viewers know that Victoria was brutally raped by Lee on a night out last year, but Robert’s (Ryan Hawley) inability to leave well enough alone only caused more heartache, as he ended up killing the rapist — an act which resulted in him being sentenced to life imprisonment.

After giving birth to her baby at the beginning of the year, Victoria has resolved to move on with her life, but Aaron (Danny Miller) has struggled to do so as a result of his husband’s imprisonment, and thus he’s been hooking up with random guys in an attempt to distract himself from what’s going on.

During tonight’s episode, he stayed out all night — and Liv was incredibly worried as a result and thus she relayed her fears to Victoria, who did her utmost to help out.

Liv and Victoria returned home, where they found Aaron in the company of one of his hook-ups. However, due to the man having tried to steal from Aaron, a fight had broken out — leaving Liv and Vic in shock.

As Aaron realised that they knew what he’d been doing, he lashed out once more — offending Liv in the process.

Victoria remained by his side and attempted to console him, but he said some cruel words about her rape — informing her that he is intent on not being a victim.

An emotional Victoria left, and was later consoled by Liv, and as she opened up about the night in which she was raped, Wendy — who was walking her mate’s dog nearby — overheard everything.

She was evidently conflicted, as she watched Victoria burst into tears, before she headed off — pondering what she’d just witnessed.

Is Wendy finally starting to believe Victoria?

Emmerdale continues Wednesday 15th January at 7pm on ITV.

