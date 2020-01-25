emmerdale-spoilers:-violence-horror-for-jai-as-he-comes-to-a-shocking-realisation-amid-graham’s-murder

Jai Sharma’s (Chris Bisson) reliance on drugs in Emmerdale has resulted in him clashing with Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) several times in recent episodes, but — after the businessman is murdered — Jai comes to shocking realisation in the coming episodes about the night in question.

With the pressure’s piling on, Jai found himself unable to cope, and thus he made a phone call to a pizza delivery place, and put in a request for a ‘special’ order. It was later revealed that this pizza had drugs inside the box, and before long, he found himself turning to drugs once more.

However, his addiction spiralled out of control when he set off to obtain more drugs, and ended up colliding with Graham’s car. Graham realised that he was under the influence and relayed this information to a devastated Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), before Rishi (Bhasker Patel) later discovered the truth.

Holding Graham personally responsible, Jay set out to seek revenge, and — with Graham winding up dead in the coming episodes — the former factory owner is shocked when he realises that he attacked Jimmy (Nick Miles) on the night of Graham’s demise.

Viewers know that Jai has held Jimmy personally responsible for what’s been going on with Archie — unaware that Arthur is the real culprit — so it’s possible that his violence could be in relation to this.

However, with him having demonstrated an angry side — not to mention the fact that he has motive in wanting Graham dead — could Jai wind up a suspect in Graham’s murder?

Or does his violent attack on Jimmy provide him with an alibi?

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle kills Graham Foster to avenge her children?

MORE: Emmerdale star Danny Miller casts former co-star Joe Gill in new film