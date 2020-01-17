emmerdale-spoilers:-vanessa-woodfield-makes-a-shocking-discovery-tonight

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) haven’t been getting along too well in Emmerdale as of late, but tensions are no doubt set to escalate during tonight’s episode, as Vanessa makes a shocking discovery about Rhona when she realises that she’s still intent on moving to France with Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough).

Viewers have seen Rhona plotting to move to France and start anew with boyfriend Graham, and she’s been doing so behind Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) back.

However, the chef seemingly got an inkling of her plan during last night’s double bill when Rhona confronted him over Leo’s passport having gone missing after he paid a visit to her home.

Marlon was crushed that Rhona immediately thought he was the thief, but he soon realised she’d only need Leo’s passport if she was still intending on leaving the country with their son.

Rhona wasn’t too pleased when Marlon rumbled her plan, but it appears as if he’s not the only one to do so, as — during tonight’s episode — Vanessa pops by for a brew, and the conversation soon shifts to Rhona’s plans.

Left with little choice, Rhona comes clean about her decision to move to France with Graham, but — after doing so — she begs Vanessa not to tell Marlon.

Will Vanessa spill the beans?

While Rhona is her pal, she knows how fiancée Charity (Emma Atkins) — and Marlon — feels about him, so perhaps she’ll feel the need to reveal all to the woman she loves in order to protect Leo?

Or perhaps she’ll keep shtum for Rhona’s sake?

Emmerdale continues Friday 17 January at 7pm on ITV.

