emmerdale-spoilers:-shock-twist-as-sarah-gets-danny-arrested-for-dealing-drugs

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) has been at the beck and call of Danny Harrington (Louis Healy) in Emmerdale for several months now, but the hold the young lad has over her seemingly came to an end during tonight’s episode, as — after encouraging her to sell drugs on his behalf — his true nature came to light, and thus she sought revenge.

Danny asked Sarah to keep some drugs for him several weeks back, but tragedy struck when Noah (Jack Downham) took them and ended up in hospital as a result. With the incident having given Sarah a wake-up call, she cut all contact with Danny — that is, until he showed up once more earlier this week sporting a head wound.

He claimed that he received said head wound as a result of Sarah having lost the drugs — a revelation which made her feel incredibly guilty. Desperately wanting to make amends, she informed Danny she’d be happy to help in any way that she can, so he told her he needs her to sell drugs on his behalf.

Initially, Sarah refused to do so, but after an altercation with Charity (Emma Atkins) she reconsidered.

During tonight’s episode, Danny took her to the area in which he wanted her to deal, and while there, the young woman came into contact with one of Danny’s mates, who proceeded to reveal that he got his injury from falling off a bike — not from a beating.

Feeling betrayed and used, Sarah seemingly put the drugs in Danny’s jacket after she’d asked him for it due to the cold weather, and — in a shock twist — reported him to the police.

Two police officers escorted Danny off the premises, as he stared at Sarah — clearly deflated by her actions.

Back at home, Noah congratulated her for being so brave, but Sarah was too upset to care, as she pondered whether or not she’d made the right decision.

Is this the last we’ll see of Danny?

Emmerdale continues Friday 10th January at 7pm on ITV.

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle lashes out at Liv Flaherty and Victoria Barton after receiving devastating news

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Drugs horror for Jai Sharma