emmerdale-spoilers:-shock-exit-for-rhona-goskirk-ahead-of-graham-foster’s-murder?

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has been determined to get out of Emmerdale with beau Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) and — in spite of Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) efforts to prevent her from doing so — she carries on with her plan to abscond with Leo in the coming episodes.

Rhona’s relationship with Graham has resulted in her arguing with Marlon on several occasions, as the chef deems Graham an unsuitable role model for Leo to look up to given his penchant for destruction — something which he witnessed first-hand over the festive season when Graham laid waste to the Tate clan’s happiness.

However, Rhona has decided to remain by her man’s side — in spite of the fact that Marlon has made clear that she’s not taking Leo to France.

Regardless of her ex’s stance on the matter, the vet realised that she cannot be happy with Graham while she lives in this village, so she once again decided on getting out of dodge with her boyfriend.

However, this could prove somewhat problematic in the coming episodes, as Marlon and Rhona once again find themselves in each other’s company as the former arrives to pick up Leo’s PE kit.

During their conversation, Marlon is saddened at their broken friendship, but that’s the last thing on either of their minds when Rhona realises that Leo’s passport isn’t where she thought it was.

Furious, she confronts Marlon on the matter — but in doing so — he realises what she’s intending on doing, as he guesses that she only needs such a thing if she were planning on taking Leo away.

Afterwards, Rhona decides it’s now or never — as she makes clear she wants to leave the following Monday.

With Graham set to be murdered in a shock whodunit storyline, it’s safe to assume that he won’t make it out of the village alive.

The question is: will Rhona depart?

