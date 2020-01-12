emmerdale-spoilers:-shock-exit-for-moira-dingle

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has had an incredibly tough year in Emmerdale, what with the breakdown of her marriage having resulted in her becoming reliant on alcohol, but it seems as if she may set to take some time away from the village.

The previous year saw Moira’s life fall apart, as her marriage to Cain (Jeff Hordley) crumbled as a result of the steamy affair she’d had with farmhand Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) — an affair which lasted for several months.

The truth came to light in October as a result of Faith’s (Sally Dexter) meddling, when she came to believe that Moira was having an affair with Pete (Anthony Quinlan). After questioning Pete, Cain came to realise that it was Nate whom Moira was sleeping with, and thus he set about getting revenge.

As both Cain and Nate came to blows on board a boat, the truth came to light, and during the pair’s showdown it was revealed that Nate is actually Cain’s long-lost son — a revelation which left both Cain and Moira in shock.

With her marriage having crumbled around her, Moira has found herself unable to cope, and thus she’s begun to rely on the booze for comfort. However, her reliance on alcohol has spiralled out of control, with her losing clients due to her unprofessional behaviour — and she even ended up in a ditch.

However, it appears as if Moira realises that she’s in need of some time away from the village, and in the coming episodes, she takes it upon herself to get out of dodge — something which she reveals to Cain.

Cain’s shocked by Moira’s decision to leave, as she clarifies that she’s heading off to Nana Barton’s for a while.

The question is: how long for?

Will Moira’s absence make Cain miss her?

