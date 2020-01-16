emmerdale-spoilers:-shock-exit-for-aaron-dingle

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has been through hell in Emmerdale over the last couple of months, and thus — after making amends with Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) — he came to a huge decision during tonight’s episode, as he resolved to leave the village and head to Scotland for a much-needed break.

Since Robert (Ryan Hawley) was sent to prison, Aaron has been a shell of his former self, as he’s struggled to come to terms with everything that’s transpired.

As a result, he’s sought distraction after distraction — from leaving Wendy and Luke Posner (Susan Cookson and Max Parker) scared for their lives, to hooking up with random blokes.

However, Liv and Victoria discovered what he’d been up to earlier in the week when they found him in the company of an unknown man. An enraged Aaron wasted little time in berating them for interfering, before leaving both his sister and sister-in-law incredibly upset.

Before long, he came to realise the errors of his ways and thus made amends, and during tonight’s episodes, he proceeded to bond with baby Harry. While doing so, he opened up to Victoria about his inability to move on, and during this conversation he came to the realisation that he needed to get out of the village for a little while.

As a result, he contacted Zak (Steve Halliwell), who informed him Debbie (Charley Webb) was in need of a hand up in Scotland, so he resolved to go and thus take some time away to recuperate after all he’s been through.

However, before doing so, he contacted his solicitor via letter to inform them to carry on with divorce proceedings, and — afterwards — he bid adieu to his little sister.

It’s been a tough year for Aaron, so some time away will no doubt do him the world of good, but will he return?

Emmerdale continues Friday 17 January at 7pm on ITV.

