emmerdale-spoilers:-shock-as-nate-robinson’s-mum-cara-arrives-and-saves-drunk-moira-dingle

Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J Robb) life came crashing down in Emmerdale as a result of the affair she had with farmhand Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter), and thus she’s found herself having become reliant on alcohol. However, she ended up in a dangerous situation when she drunkenly stumbled into a ditch during tonight’s episodes, but Nate’s mum Cara — who made an unexpected arrival — came to the rescue.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) not only wants nothing to do with Moira, but he’s also stopped her from seeing her children, and, as a result, her reliance on booze has increased in recent weeks. Additionally, she’s put the blame for the implosion of her life on Nate, and has made several attempts to rid the village of him once and for all.

However, her attempts to do so have proven fruitless thus far, which has only made her drinking worse, and during tonight’s episode, she awoke on the sofa with a bad hangover to find Pete (Anthony Quinlan) wanting a word with her.

He berated her for her recent actions, but attempted to talk some sense into her. However, his words had little to no effect, as Moira reached for the brandy and poured it into her coffee.

As the episode progressed, she found herself purchasing more alcohol from David’s (Matthew Wolfenden) and — after an altercation with Nate which saw the young lad more or less encourage her to keep drinking, she proceeded to do just that.

She staggered and stumbled upon a roadside, but an oncoming vehicle was too close for comfort, and thus she stumbled and fell into a ditch.

The vehicle which was partially responsible for the commotion stopped, and a woman exited and headed over to see if Moira was okay, before taking the farmer to the hospital.

In a shock twist, it was revealed that Moira’s saviour was none other than Cara Robinson — Nate’s mum.

As word of Moira’s drunken antics spread across the village, Matty (Ash Palmisicano) made his way to the hospital with Nate in tow, and — eventually — Cain decided to go and visit his wife.

Moira was infuriated when she heard Nate was on his way, and a scene in the corridor soon ensued, which allowed for Cara’s true identity to come to light.

Nate wasn’t pleased to see his mum, and Moira revealed to Cara all of the damage he’d caused — which naturally left Cara speechless.

As the whole thing unfolded, Cain arrived, and came face-to-face with Cara for the first time in years.



Cara attempted to persuade Nate to come back with her, but he refused to do so, while an emotional Moira resolved to rid the village of him once more.

If Nate isn’t planning on leaving, will Cara perhaps be sticking around?

Or will Moira up her game and get both of them out of the village?

Emmerdale continues Friday 10th January at 7pm on ITV.

