emmerdale-spoilers:-shock-as-moira-dingle-seeks-revenge-on-nate-robinson-by-contacting-his-mum-cara

The past year certainly hasn’t been a good one for Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in Emmerdale, but it appears as if the start of a new one hasn’t brought her any luck either, as she found herself public enemy number one after she got so drunk she failed to hear baby Isaac’s cries for help throughout the night.

During tonight’s episode, Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) called round at Butler’s, and was somewhat perturbed to discover Moira out cold on the sofa. The empty bottles and glasses on the table gave away the reason as to why she was in such a state, and — upon waking up — she was horrified to discover that she’d passed out when her child needed her.

After Vanessa checked on Isaac, it became apparent that the young boy was unwell, and thus — with Moira likely over the limit — the vet resolved to take him to the doctor’s herself.

However, after bumping into them in the café, Nate (Jurrell Carter) was suspicious as to why Moira hadn’t been the one to take her son to the doctor’s, and thus put two and two together.

Believing Moira to have been incapable of doing so due to a hangover, Nate relayed this information to Cain (Jeff Hordley) — who was furious to learn of his wife’s antics.

After confronting Moira, Cain resolved to stop her from seeing her kids — but Moira was having none of it, and caused a scene at The Woolpack, before confronting Nate and informing him that his interference and trouble-making needs to stop.

Blaming Nate for everything that’s happened to her, Moira set about getting revenge, and thus found his employee form on the computer — which had the contact details of his mum, Cara.

Moira then texted Cara, informing her that she needs to speak to her in regards to Nate.

The question is: what does Moira hope to get out of contacting Cara?

Is she perhaps hoping to destroy Nate’s family much like he destroyed hers?

Emmerdale continues Friday 3rd January at 7pm on ITV.

