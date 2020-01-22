emmerdale-spoilers:-passion-for-victoria-barton-and-luke-posner?

The chemistry between Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) and Luke Posner (Max Parker) in Emmerdale was incredibly apparent from the minute the two characters first came into each other’s orbit at the hospital, but subsequent events resulted in them putting an end to any potential future they may have had. However, there may be some hope for the pair as the spend some time together in the coming episodes.

Victoria connected instantly with Luke when she first set her sights upon him at the hospital.

The two characters spent quite a bit of time together initially, but after she learned that he was none other than rapist Lee’s brother — not to mention Wendy’s (Susan Cookson) son — their fleeting romance came to an end.

Having said that, Luke has supported Victoria ever since — standing up for her to Wendy, and offering her support whenever she needs it. Whether or not the pair can get past what’s happened with Wendy remains to be seen, but in the coming episodes, they spend quite a bit of time together.

However, Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) is perturbed when she sees them together with baby Harry, as she thinks they look like a family.

Will Amy voice her concerns to Victoria?

What’s more, will passion ensue between Luke and Victoria?

