emmerdale-spoilers:-new-year-shock-for-victoria-barton-as-her-waters-break-amid-celebrations

Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) has voiced her delight at the prospect of this year coming to an end in Emmerdale, but the start of a new one brings with it plenty of drama from the offset, because — as the fireworks sounded and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) finished the countdown in The Woolpack — Victoria’s waters broke.

After the year from hell, Victoria resolved to ring in the New Year with her mates on a night out, and thus she headed to the Woolpack with Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Kerry (Laura Norton) for Bob’s special event.

The evening didn’t exactly go off without a hitch, as Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) reliance on alcohol provided for several problems — as did Wendy’s (Susan Cookson) presence in the pub.

However, Victoria had a rather enjoyable evening all things considered, but she resolved to go home early as the baby had started to kick repeatedly.

In spite of Amy’s desire for her to remain in the pub until midnight, Victoria headed off, and — as she passed down the road — she caught Wendy staring out of the blinds.

She continued further down the path, and Bob could be heard from The Woolpack initiating the New Year countdown.

As he rang in the New Year, and the fireworks sounded overhead, a shocked Victoria came to realise that her waters had broken.

Will she get to the hospital in time?

Or will Wendy realise what’s happening and swoop into action once more?

Emmerdale continues New Year’s Day at 7pm on ITV.

