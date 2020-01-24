emmerdale-spoilers:-new-pierce-and-graham-twist-revealed-tonight-amid-murder

Emmerdale aired one heck of a curveball at the end of the episode last night, when Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) was confirmed as the one who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) – despite him having a hefty suspect list crammed with enemies.

We saw Pierce sneak up on Graham and clobber him over the head but we can promise that there is more to come as Friday plays out with more twists, turns and revelations, revealing exactly the fate of Graham – and how he first came face to face with Pierce after he was released from prison.

As this brand new picture shows, a flashback will show Graham tracking Pierce down to his flat following his release from prison. Using his contacts, Graham discovers Pierce’s whereabouts – but does he arrive with the intention of killing Pierce or warning him?

The meeting precedes the showdown in the woods which sees Pierce kill Graham – so we reckon that Graham probably regrets either not finishing Pierce off or ever tracking him down in the first place.

However, while we are not giving away any content from the episode so viewers can watch it play out in real time, we can say that it both raises further unanswered questions and kick starts some big new storyline strands.

After the flashback airs – which as you may recall, led to Graham washing blood from his hands – the episode will reveal the final fate of Graham as he is killed by the rapist ex husband of Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry)

What about the other suspects? What are their secrets and consequences? Who will take the blame? Is Pierce back for good? And will he come face to face with Rhona, who becomes determined to unmask the killer?

The episode airs on Friday 24 January at 7pm – and it’s one you will want to watch live.