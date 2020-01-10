emmerdale-spoilers:-nate-robinson-exits-as-mum-cara-goes-to-extreme-lengths-to-get-him-out-of-the-village?

Nate Robinson’s (Jurrell Carter) arrival in the Emmerdale village brought with it plenty of trouble, as — determined to get revenge on dead Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) — he engaged in a steamy affair with Moira (Natalie J Robb), but is he about to depart the Dales as his mum Cara (Carryl Thomas) becomes hellbent on getting him away from the Dingle clan?

After Nate realised that he’d been fed a whole lot of lies about the nature of Cain, he set about making amends in an effort to get to know his dad. However, given the magnitude of the damage he’d caused, doing so was never going to be easy.

In spite of this, he’s determined to stay put, and has gone into business with Pete (Anthony Quinlan) as he tries to make a go of things up at Wylies. Unfortunately, his presence in the village has only made matters worse for Moira, as she believes there’s little to no chance of Cain forgiving her as long as the farmhand is in the village.

She’s resorted to alcohol as a method of coping with all of the stress that she’s been under, but in doing so she’s put herself at risk on numerous occasions — the latest of which was during last night’s episode when she fell into a ditch, before she was rescued by none other than Nate’s mum, Cara.

During tonight’s episode, Moira was back on her feet and wasted little time in getting back to work, while Cara got reacquainted with the Dingle clan. However, she was determined to get her son out of the village, but he remained steadfast — he wants to know the Dingles and there isn’t anything she can do to change his mind.

As the episode came to a close, Moira informed Cara that the Dingles will poison Nate, and urged her to get him out of the village otherwise she’ll lose him forever.

Cara looked more worried than ever as she pondered what Moira had said, which will likely result in her trying all the more to get Nate to come home with her.

If she does to go extreme lengths to get her son to leave, the question is: will she manage to succeed in her mission?

Will Nate come home?

Or will he reiterate how he intends to stay put?

Emmerdale continues Monday 13th January at 7pm on ITV.

