emmerdale-spoilers:-moira-dingle-takes-drastic-action-as-nate-robinson’s-mum-wants-answers

She was always bound to show up at some point and, thanks to the actions of Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), Cara has tracked down her son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and she pledges to take her son away from the village. This comes after she discovered Moira in a bad drunken stupor, passed out in a ditch.

Cara saved Moira’s life but neither Nate or Cain (Jeff Hordley) are thrilled to see Cara in their lives. It was Moira who initially got into contact with Cara to try and convince her to get rid of Nate, who Moira blames for her marriage split and who is also running a farm to rival her own business.

In tonight’s episode, Cara comes face to face with Cain once again and the pair rake over their past, with Cain putting his heart on the line about everything that happened between them. It’s clear that there was some genuine feeling back then but Shadrach’s racism and reaction to their relationship tore them apart.

When he asks Cara why she had kept her pregnancy a secret from him, she is brutally honest – and it’s clear that she hasn’t forgiven the bigotry and ill treatment she received from Shadrach.

Standing by her decision, Cara tells Cain she is going to get Nate away from this toxic family, and Cain bristles with defence to her scathing words.

However, when Nate gives Cara short shrift in the village, it looks like an impossible task to talk him round – and Cain admits it’s clear that Nate is going to be stubborn on this one and she will have trouble convincing him otherwise.

Horrified to see her plan falling apart, Moira takes drastic action – but will Cara see through it? And will Cain find out what she has done?

Emmerdale continues on Friday 10 January at 7pm on ITV.