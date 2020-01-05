emmerdale-spoilers:-moira-dingle-dies-after-devastating-drink-binge?

Ever since she hit the bottle as a means of coping with her life falling apart, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has been on a dangerous path of self loathing and destruction in Emmerdale, with viewers fearing that the hard hitting alcoholism storyline could see her die after a binge too far.

Alcohol related deaths, including after binges, are a frightening reality for some and Moira’s unhealthy addiction is going to get worse. It developed after her affair with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) saw her marriage to Cain (Jeff Hordley) crumble.

After losing Cain, who at the time discovered that Nate was his son, Moira has suffered limited access to her kids and, when they have been under her care, they have been left in danger after she passed out drunk.

Her older child, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) has also bore the brunt of her destructive personality, as she lost it with him during a drunken temper and lashed out, leaving him afraid of how far she will fall.

As she loses everyone around her and becomes more and more consumed by hatred and bitterness, her only friend appears to be the bottle. But of course, that is her one true enemy and as she conspires to make Nate pay with another plot, she becomes further isolated from everyone.

It will lead her to collapsing and being left for dead in a ditch – but will she be found in time in the cold weather or is she set to face a heavy price for recent events? Fans are worried that she may die over the course of her alcoholism as Emmerdale could be set to send out a tough topical message.

However, the alternative could see Moira’s brush with serious danger give her a wake up call before it’s too late, to educate that it’s not too late to fight demons and addictions can be managed.

