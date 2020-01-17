Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle kisses Rhona Goskirk – then kills Graham Foster?

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is normally a calm and kind hearted soul with a temper that doesn’t usually go further than getting annoyed when someone complains at the food service in the Woolpack. But we are about to see a much more aggressive and dangerous side to the Emmerdale chef when he is faced with losing Leo – and it could see him kill Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), who will be left dead following an act of violent revenge from one of his enemies.

Marlon hasn’t appreciated Rhona Goskirk’s (Zoe Henry) romance with Graham due to the dark worlds he has mixed in but she is pushing ahead with plans to move away with Graham to France, where she has a new job. What Marlon is yet to find out, is that they plan to leave with Leo.

The day before they intend to leave the village, Rhona leaves Leo with Marlon, aware that the pair need to spend some time together. But with Marlon unaware that his son is about to be ripped away from him, Rhona feels her conscience being attacked and decides that she needs to be honest with him.

She heads back and sits Marlon down for a heart to hear. He misreads the signal and leans in for a kiss but Rhona rejects him and blurts out that she and Graham are moving abroad with Leo. Marlon understandably hits the roof and refuses to let that happen and, unable to calm him down, Rhona watches with fear as he storms out, vowing to stop Graham in his tracks, whatever it takes.

As Graham is then violently murdered, has Marlon crossed the line from amiable chef to cold blooded killer? And could he end up losing Leo as a result anyway?

One to watch: Thursday 23rd January at 8pm on ITV.