emmerdale-spoilers:-marlon-dingle-discovers-rhona-goskirks’s-plan-to-leave-the-village-with-graham-foster-tonight?

It’s become apparent over the last couple of weeks that Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is hellbent on getting out of Emmerdale with beau Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) —and thus she’s done everything to keep it a secret from Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) — but tonight, it appears as if Marlon starts to realise what his ex is up to, after they publicly clash once more.

Rhona has been discreetly getting things in order so that she can leave the village and head to France with Graham as soon as possible. However, they’re unable to leave just yet as they’ve not got the necessary funds, so Graham has gone back to working at HOP for Kim (Claire King) in order to get the cash they so desperately need.

In order to ensure their escape plan goes off without a hitch, Rhona has kept her intentions from Marlon — who has made his stance on her running away with Leo pretty clear in the past.

During tonight’s episode, Marlon arrives to get Leo’s PE kit, and he’s sad at how his relationship with Rhona has panned out.

However, that’s the least of his worries, as — later — Rhona is fuming when she comes to realise that Leo’s passport isn’t where she thought it was, and thus she confronts him on the matter.

In doing so, Marlon becomes suspicious as to why she’d need such an item, and he guesses that she would only need it if she were still thinking about taking Leo away.

Will Marlon discover the full extent of Rhona’s plans before it’s too late?

Emmerdale continues Thursday 16 January at 7pm on ITV.

MORE: 10 Emmerdale spoilers: Brutal death, shock kiss and flashback

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy believes Victoria as she overhears her talking about Lee?