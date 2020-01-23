emmerdale-spoilers:-mark-charnock-reveals-huge-twist-tonight-amid-graham-foster’s-murder

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) meets a grisly end in Emmerdale this week, as one scorned villager exacts murderous revenge, and — with him having antagonised several of the soap’s mainstays — it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of suspects.

Graham’s final day has played out over and over across this week’s episodes, but each time from a different suspect’s perspective. Tonight’s second instalment centres on Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), who is hellbent on stopping Graham from leaving the village with Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Leo.

However, it appears as if viewers should brace themselves for a big twist, as — during an appearing on Good morning Britain — actor Mark Charnock teased what’s to come in tonight’s episode.

He said: ‘There’s a revelation tonight and I think the audience will go, ‘Oh! Oh my word.’

‘It’ll be a [watch] through the fingers job.’

‘Tonight is one of the very big reveals, there is a big reveal at the end of tonight’s episode.’

Speaking about what makes Marlon one of the suspects, Mark said: ‘Marlon feels helpless … They’re going to take Leo away and he’s been there before.’

Viewers have seen Marlon’s dislike for Graham grow more and more over the last couple of months, as he struggled to come to terms with the fact that Kim’s (Claire King) former business associate is embarking on a relationship with Rhona, as he believes him to be a bad influence for Leo.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

