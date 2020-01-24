emmerdale-spoilers:-jonathan-wrather-reveals-why-pierce-killed-graham

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Emmerdale fans were left shocked last night after Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) returned to the soap as Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) killer.

The murderer was jailed almost three years ago after raping his wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) on their wedding day.

But it looks as though he’s back with a vengeance, and actor Jonathan has now revealed the character’s motives.

When appearing on This Morning, the star opened up on the dramatic scenes, before joking that the viewers might have felt slightly duped that he turned out to be the killer.

‘Every day has been a groundhog day,’ he explained referring to the numerous flashbacks leading up to Graham’s downfall.

Trying not to give too much away, the 50-year-old joked that the killer could still be out there, adding: ‘It could be any of those contenders, just because you’ve seen me [doesn’t mean it’s me]… We might find out tonight, we might do.’

However, Jonathan then blew his double bluff by letting slip the reasoning behind Pierce’s actions.

He said: ‘He is on a crusade to save Rhona from Graham.

‘I think he believes he has rehabilitating himself, he has he has been trying to get himself into a very better place.’

Addressing his fellow suspects, the soapie added: ‘They all have it in for Graham, he has burnt a few bridges.

‘We find out tonight what’s happened, tonight’s groundhog day is Pierce’s. We get some flashbacks until we get the point we’re at now.’

Pierce has been overlooked as a suspect after Graham managed to build up a huge enemy count.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) was just one of the contenders after he paid Graham a visit in the wood when finding out that he and Rhona wanted to take Leo to France.

However, after he never actually got the chance to meet up with him, all eyes turned to with Jamie and Andrea Tate (Alexander Lincoln and Anna Nightingale) who wanted to seek revenge.

But fans soon found out who the murderer was, as a shadowy figure was seen hitting Graham over the head with a log, and when the camera panned round, Pierce was exposed as the killer.