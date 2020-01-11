emmerdale-spoilers:-jai-sharma-kills-graham-foster-as-he-discovers-his-drug-secret?

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) has no shortage of enemies in Emmerdale, and the festive period resulted in him gaining a few more adversaries — one of which will seemingly exact revenge and murder him as part of a thrilling whodunit storyline — but could Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) be the one to do so as a result of Graham discovering his secret?

Jai finds himself under immense pressure in the coming episodes, as he’s forced to carry the brunt of the workload at the pursuit centre as Kim (Claire King) and Al (Michael Wildman) become somewhat preoccupied.

However, matters are made worse when Jai finds himself with little to no time left to complete a task, as a deadline was moved forward, and thus he decides to pull an all-nighter.

With the pressures getting on top of him, he decides to make a call to a particular pizza delivery place, requesting a ‘special’ order.

Later, Jai receives his pizza, and Graham — ever perceptive — notices that he’s on edge. However, after Graham departs, the reason as to why Jai was so on edge comes to light, as he opens the pizza box to reveal a bag of coke.

Afterwards, he removes the drugs and stores them in his desk drawer, but — with the pressures continuing to pile on — he’s tempted once more.

Whether Jai takes the drugs or not remains to be seen, but given that Graham’s got a habit for figuring out the truth — not to mention the fact that he’s already suspicious about Jai’s aggressive manner — it’s likely only a matter of time before he discovers what’s going on.

Yes, it’s possible that plenty of conflict with ensue between the two men, as Jai will likely stop at nothing to ensure his secret remains hidden.

As a result, could Jai be the one to murder Graham?

We know he’s got something of a dark side — and he’s certainly got plenty to lose should word of him buying drugs while on the job leak out — so it’s certainly a possibility.

What’s more, a recent trailer revealed the list of those who will be considered suspects in Graham’s whodunit — and Jai was among the suspects.

