emmerdale-spoilers:-graham-foster’s-killer-revealed-in-special-episode

Those who heard the word ‘whodunnit’ and thought ‘oh, not again’ can breathe a sigh of relief – Emmerdale are not planning to keep viewers in the dark about who kills Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) in a dramatic week of episodes next week – by the time the final credits on Friday roll, we will know who the murderer is.

The concept of the week is that the same day will repeatedly play out – and it’s quite a busy day for Graham, who is planning his move to France with Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Leo. But he has some final showdowns to get through first – with one of them ending his life for good.

And there was us thinking he was invincible!

Each episode will play out from the focus of his feud with a different character group – with Monday focusing on his war with Kim Tate (Claire King) and her new henchman Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Kim actually puts her heart on the line in a rare show of vulnerability and proposes that she and Graham could still have a future, an idea that he entertains.

But when she discovers he has been mocking her as well as stealing money from her accounts, she is furious and orders Al to kill him before he leaves for France.

Tuesday sees him in various altercations with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), whose reliance on cocaine leads to him ending up in a crash with Graham. When Graham reveals the truth to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), she ends their relationship and with his family also turning on him, Jai hits rock bottom. And there’s only one person to blame…

Wednesday sees him cross Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) for the last time after he mocks and humiliates her son Ryan Stocks (James Moore) before then tearing into Charity once more with jibes about her mothering skills and her past. And Charity won’t take this lying down, despite her earlier plans for a surprise wedding to Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

Thursday moves over to former Tate couple Andrea (Anna Nightingale) and Jamie (Alexander Lincoln). With Andrea knowing that she is being followed by Jamie, she tries to strike a deal with Graham – but he blows the marriage apart even further by exposing her plotting to a furious Jamie.

And a second Thursday episode sees Rhona leave Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) horrified when she comes clean that she and Graham are leaving with Leo. Over his dead body – or Graham’s anyway, as Marlon determines to do whatever it takes to stop this from happening.

Friday sees the final moments and interactions played out between Graham and the suspects and shows how his death comes about. While the village won’t know the truth – the audience will be let in on the secret of who killed Graham.

One to watch: Friday 24th January at 7pm on ITV.