emmerdale-spoilers:-graham-foster-is-public-enemy-number-one-as-several-villagers-vow-revenge-ahead-of-murder

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) has just about made an enemy of everyone in Emmerdale, as he ended up antagonising several different villagers. The businessman is set to meet his maker next week as he’s murdered in a thrilling whodunit story, and — as tonight’s episode concluded — several of the soap’s mainstays vowed revenge on an unsuspecting Graham.

Tonight’s episode came to an end with Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Graham admiring the village one last time, as they resolved to pack up the car and leave for France.

However, little did they know that several villagers — all of whom Graham has antagonised at one point or another — were plotting sweet revenge.

Kim Tate (Claire King) isn’t someone you’d want to mess with — which is something that Graham could be set to find out the hard way, as the Home Farm businesswoman resolved to get revenge on him after his manipulation came to light.

Graham tore Kim’s family apart over the festive season, as he revealed his one-night-stand with Andrea (Anna Nightingale) to Jamie (Alexander Lincoln), but — with Graham having gone back to work at HOP as a means of making some money so that he and Rhona can go to France — she’s found herself drawn in by him once more.

However, viewers know full well that Graham is simply playing Kim at her own game, and he’s merely trying to distract her from the fact that he’s syphoning money from her account. As a result of Al’s (Michael Wildman) snooping, Kim discovered what Graham was up to — and she vowed to make him pay.

Meanwhile, Jai (Chris Bisson) wasn’t in the least bit pleased when Graham attacked him during the previous episode with next to no reason for doing so. An angry Jai decided that Graham couldn’t get away with his actions.

In the Woolpack kitchens, an angry Marlon (Mark Charnock) picked up a knife and proceeded to violently prepare the food, as he pondered the thought of putting a stop to Graham.

Meanwhile, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) and Andrea (Anna Nightingale) agreed on the fact that they wished Kim’s former business associated had never existed.

Elsewhere, Ryan (James Moore) was evidently emotional after Graham threatened him — something which resulted in Charity (Emma Atkins) outright threatening to kill him.

With all these villagers having more than enough motive, who will be responsible for putting an end to Graham?

Emmerdale continues Monday 20 January at 7pm on ITV.

