emmerdale-spoilers:-graham-foster-is-murdered-in-brutal-exit-scenes

Unless you have been living under a sizeable rock for some time, it should come as no shock to you that Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) days in Emmerdale are numbered as next week, he is set to be left dead. And there are a whole host of suspects for his murder. So who is the killer – and will they get away with the crime?

Graham is planning a new life in France with Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) but his recent upsetting of many an applecart means fate – and someone with revenge in mind – is going to prevent this happy ever after.

Top of the list of those he has upset is the very dangerous Kim Tate (Claire King) with who he has a very complicated and bloody history. Despite having made it clear that she wants him gone and will never forgive him, Kim can’t shake her feelings for Graham. He’s a real chink in her armour so when he humiliates her by implying there’s a chance of a reunion before then robbing her, she is more seething than ever – and wants him dead.

But while Kim’s cards are very much on the table, there are others who want to see the butler six feet under. While Graham wants to put his life of mystery, martial arts and murder behind him, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) shows his most angry side when it emerges that Rhona and her new lover will be taking Leo away with them.

Elsewhere, Jai Sharma’s (Chris Bisson) recent dabbling with drugs sees his life fall apart as his family turn on him and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) dumps him. With Graham having twisted the knife, Jai has nothing left to lose and prepares to take violent action.

Meanwhile, Kim isn’t the only Tate that Graham should be worried about – as he takes further action to drive apart Jamie and Andrea (Alexander Lincoln and Anna Nightingale) while he also messes further with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins); a move akin to poking a wasp’s nest with a stick.

As Graham’s luck runs out, someone takes the ultimate vengeance and a series of flashbacks reveals who has blood on their hands…

One to watch: Friday 24th January at 7pm on ITV.