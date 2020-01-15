emmerdale-spoilers:-graham-foster-destroys-jai-sharma-ahead-of-shock-death?

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is set to go all out and destroy the life of Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) in Emmerdale – just days before he dies, meaning that Jai could well be the culprit in the upcoming murder storyline.

The opening of the Outdoor Pursuits Centre is fast approaching and Jai was struggling tonight when he was hit with a new and much closer deadline. With Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) absent and Kim Tate (Claire King) focusing on getting rid of Andrea (Anna Nightingale), everything has once again been left at Jai’s door.

He found himself completely stressed and a worried Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) offered to help out when he realised that he was going to have to pull another all nighter. As Jai admitted he’d work better alone, he put in a call to his drug dealer for some cocaine.

The dealer arrived with a pizza box a the precise moment that Graham arrived looking for Ryan Stocks (James Moore) – and it was instantly obvious that Graham saw right through an edgy Jai. As Jai was handed the pizza and the extra contents, he told the dealer that it was just a one off but this could be a slippery slope back to addiction for Jai.

The pressure from Kim is only set to increase in coming days as she determines to get the business up and running. But with Graham planning to fleece her and then make an escape with Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), emotions are at an all time high and pressure mounts.

With Jai hitting the drugs agin to cope, he ends up bumping into Graham’s car and they have a fierce row, with Graham quickly realising that Jai is high. And when Graham goes on to expose the truth to Laurel, Jai finds both her and his family turning on him.

With nothing to lose, will an angry Jai respond by killing Graham?

