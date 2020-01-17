emmerdale-spoilers:-fans-guess-who-kills-graham-foster-as-he-dies

Across the week in Emmerdale, we will see Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) have altercations with his many adversaries as secrets come to light and grudges explode. And as the week ends, we will realise which one is capable of going the full way and committing murder.

Show boss Laura Shaw has commented that ‘it could be anyone.’ She told Metro.co.uk: ‘As we get to the big week, it could literally be anyone. It’s always exciting when we step out of our usual storytelling style and this is one of the most exciting weeks that I’ve ever worked on.

‘I can reveal that by the end of the week, the audience will find out who the murderer is, but it’s safe to say it’ll have repercussions for the whole village as we head into 2020. You will know by the Friday.’

We have already heard what the actors have to say – FIND OUT HERE – but what about the characters themselves?

Here’s what our fictional would-be killers have to say about Graham, delivered expertly by the cast in a chilling preview seen by Metro Soaps Newsletter.

Charity

‘First you went after Debbie. And now Noah. And now Ryan. I don’t care what he does to me, I’ve had a lot worse. But family? That’s a different story. That’s where it stops. He hurt my children – now watch me hurt him.’

Andrea

‘Everything has to be his way – or else someone pays the price. But not this time. I paid the price a long time ago – when I took his money to keep an eye on Jamie, when I stupidly invited him into my bed, and now I let him back into my life, he thinks he can break me.

‘He doesn’t know my strength – I can play just as dirty as he can. He tried to take my daughter; he won’t take my husband.’

Marlon

‘Good old Marlon – it’s what everyone says about me. He won’t make a fuss, he won’t cause trouble, he won’t say no. But all that’s about to change.

‘Does he really think I am going to let him move away with my son? MY. SON. He might have wormed his way into Rhona’s life but he won’t do the same with Leo – I’ll see him dead before he does that. Myy kids are my life and I’ll do whatever it takes to protect them.’

Kim

‘I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him – he picked me up when I was at my lowest. He stood by me when everyone else walked away. And he stayed loyal. So very loyal. But now? He’s betrayed me and there’s no coming back from that.

‘He crossed me – and that can be never be forgiven. There’s a fine line between love and hate.’

Jai

‘I am sick of watching him walk around like he’s in charge, watching him boss people around, ruining people’s lives. Why did he have to tell Laurel what I had done? Why do that to me? I had finally found my happiness and he destroyed it.

‘Now I’m alone – again. He has left me with nothing and for that, he needs to pay.’

Al

‘He can’t stand that Kim relies on me now. That he’s no longer needed, that he’s surplus to requirements. He’s been under her spell for so long that he has forgotten who he is – but that’s not me.

‘I know who I am. And what I want. So I’ll play Kim’s games – and do her bidding but I’ll come out on top because I always do. He needs taking down and I’m going to have to do it.’

Does this change anything for you? Who do YOU think the culprit will be? A recent poll taken by Metro readers shows the following results:





Our readers say… Al: 24%



Andrea: 14%



Kim: 8%



Marlon: 6%



Charity: 6%



Jamie: 6%



Jai: 5%



Someone else: 34%

Emmerdale kicks off its special week on Monday 20 January at 7pm on ITV.

