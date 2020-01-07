emmerdale-spoilers:-evil-danny-harrington-asks-for-sarah-sugden’s-help-in-sinister-plan-tonight

Danny Harrington (Louis Healy) has been manipulating Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) in Emmerdale in order to get her to do whatever he pleases, but his plan hit something of a roadblock when Noah (Jack Downham) was hospitalised as a result of taking the drugs that Danny had supplied to Sarah. However, he’s up to his old tricks once more in tonight’s episode, as he attempts to manipulate the young woman once more.

Sarah was none-the-wiser to the sinister game that Danny was playing, and thus she proceeded to do everything he requested her to do — in spite of her family warning her that he clearly has a sinister side.

However, the pair’s relationship came to a head when Danny asked Sarah to keep drugs for him — and it was these very drugs that Noah later took himself, which resulted in him being hospitalised.

Devastated by what transpired, Sarah decided to cut all contact with Danny, and wasted little time in telling him just that, as she asked him to block her number in her phone, before revealing that she would do the same.

With a few weeks having passed since the incident, Danny returns in tonight’s episode — and all is not right. As he speaks to Sarah, he fakes being upset, and claims that he’s been beaten up by the people whom he was keeping the drugs for in the first place.

It seems as if Danny is attempting to make Sarah feel guilty for everything that’s happened — manipulating her into believing that the alleged attack on him was her fault.

He asks for her help — but will she fall for his lies once more?

Or will she see through his games?

We know that — in the coming episodes — he asks her to deal drugs on his behalf, so will she agree to his requests?

Emmerdale continues Tuesday 7th January at 7pm on ITV.

