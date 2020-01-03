emmerdale-spoilers:-drunk-moira-dingle-violently-lashes-out-at-matty-barton-after-nate-robinson-sabotages-her-revenge-plan

Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J Robb) world has fallen apart in Emmerdale as a direct result of the affair she’d had with Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter), and thus she’s resorted to alcohol. In spite of her quest for revenge, she faced another setback during tonight’s episode — which resulted in her reaching for the bottle once more — and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) found himself on the receiving end of her anger.

With Nate refusing to leave the village, Moira has found herself unable to consider the prospect of getting her life back on track.

Her affair with the young farmhand ruined her marriage, but Nate has since become responsible for her having to manage Butler’s farm alone — after he convinced Pete (Anthony Quinlan) to leave — and he also played a part in Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) decision to stop her from seeing her kids.

As a result, Moira took matters into her own hands during last night’s episode, as — desperate for revenge — she contacted Nate’s mum Cara, informing her via text that they need to talk.

During tonight’s episode, she was a lot more optimistic than we’ve seen her in previous weeks, as she cleaned the house for Cain’s visit, before revealing to Matty that she has a trick up her sleeve that will hopefully make everything better.

Moira waited in the village for Cara — who’d texted her to inform her that she was on her way — but in a shock twist, a smug Nate showed up.

Yes, he’d foiled her masterplan, and proceeded to blame her for everything that’s happened to her. Out of options, Moira turned to the booze once more — much to Matty’s dismay, as he berated her for making a fool of herself.

Incredibly drunk — not to mention angry — Moira lashed out at her son, and fired the bottle of wine at him. Matty managed to get out of harm’s way — though the bottle ended up dangerously close to him — and thus he left Moira to her own devices, as she pondered what had just happened.

Will this incident be the catalyst in Moira realising that she needs to stop drinking?

Or has she pushed away the only person who would’ve stood by her through everything?

Emmerdale continues Monday 6th January at 7pm on ITV.

