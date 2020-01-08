emmerdale-spoilers:-drugs-horror-for-sarah-sugden-as-she-agrees-to-deal-on-evil-danny-harrington’s-behalf

Sinister Danny Harrington (Louis Healy) has already caused plenty of trouble in Emmerdale, but — in spite of everything — Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is determined to remain by his side, and tonight she made a dangerous decision, as she agreed to sell drugs for him in an attempt to make up for what transpired with Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) .

Noah was hospitalised last month after he took the drugs which Danny had asked Sarah to keep in her possession. The young lad nearly died, but Danny wasn’t too bothered about that, as he was more concerned with the fact that the drugs had gone.

During last night’s episode, Danny met with Sarah — and he had a large wound on his forehead, which he claimed he’d got from the people he was holding the drugs for.

Sarah felt incredibly guilty, and thus she agreed to meet him the following day in an attempt to make up for what had happened.

Tonight, the pair met in secret at the cricket pavilion, and Danny wasted little time in revealing the way in which she can make amends: to deal drugs on his behalf.

Sarah listened as he explained the logistics of the operation, but — as she thought long and hard about it — she ultimately refused to do so.

She later arrived home and found Charity (Emma Atkins) being incredibly nice to Noah as a result of her having learned from Graham (Andrew Scarborough) about Noah’s visit to the hospital.

It didn’t take Charity too long to put the blame on Sarah — berating her for failing to inform her about what was happening with Noah.

Feeling angered and left out, Sarah phoned Danny and revealed that she would do exactly what he’d asked.

We know that, in the coming episodes, Sarah will attempt to sell drugs on behalf of Danny — but what will transpire?

Will she get caught?

What is Danny up to?

Emmerdale continues Thursday 9th January at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

